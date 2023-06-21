MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Over 1,000 people died on the roadways in South Carolina last year, according to Mount Pleasant officials, that’s a 12% decrease from the previous year.

Leaders in Mount Pleasant say, they want to see that number at zero.

Mount Pleasant lost a teenager on the roads just this month.

“We’re still grieving over that. Even though we’re 95,000 people, we are the Town of Mount Pleasant for a reason. We feel like a town. It was just really sad to have that happen,” Mayor Will Haynie said.

Mayor Haynie says one death is one too man.

Haynie said, “So that just shows the reason why we’ve got to recommit ourselves to this and we’re glad the whole state is doing the same thing.”

A resolution was passed in the town, called Target Zero, where leaders will commit to establishing strategies with the goal to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries.

“We are looking at ways to make the roadways safer for drivers. Sidewalks and roads safer for pedestrians and bikers, to get around on our public transportation infrastructure and be perfectly safe,” Haynie said.

Through a comprehensive traffic study, the town figured out where most of these accidents are happening.

“Most of the accidents in Mount Pleasant occur where there are left turns on very busy, and most of those are on 17 North Johnnie Dodds,” Haynie said.

Mayor Haynie says they will do their part and focus on infrastructure, but drivers also need to do theirs’s.

“The driving part is up to our 95,000 citizens and if there’s not that caution, there’s not that, you know I don’t have to rush through this light, you see a yellow light, slow down and stop because you know it’s going red.”, Haynie said.

Moving forward, staff with the Town of Mount Pleasant will create a yearly progress report on how Target Zero efforts are going.