RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Ridgeville is under a boil water advisory, town officials announced Saturday morning.

All residents should boil tap water as a precautionary measure until further notice, according to the Town of Ridgeville Water Department.

Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any bacteria that may be present.

“We are sorry for any of the inconvenience that this may have caused to our residents at this time,” Ridgeville Water Department said.

Officials say the advisory follows a complete loss of pressure on the water system caused by unforeseen circumstances.