Town of Summerville celebrates 174th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — “The Flower Town in the Pines” turned 174 years old Friday, and the Summerville Preservation Society held an open house to celebrate the town’s special day.

“We enjoy living here because it’s such a wonderful place,” Summerville Preservation Society member Heyward Hutson said.

The Old Town Hall was the site of Friday’s birthday celebration.

“The Town of Summerville was established in 1847,” Hutson said. “This building is the oldest public building still standing in Summerville. It was built in 1860.”

Hutson says the town was primarily a tourist destination before World War II.

“Then after WWII,” he said. “We saw some industry come in. All of these people that came in from elsewhere brought their talents.”

Hutson has seen Summerville grow over the years and he understands the challenges that come with growth, however, he remains hopeful.

“I’m optimistic about the future, but people have to really get out and be proactive and stay interested in having a viable community.” Summerville residents say they have seen the town grow immensely over the years and are excited for what the future holds.