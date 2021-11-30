Town of Summerville celebrates annual tree lighting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas tree lighting. Local businesses say this event benefits them and brings the community together.

“There are thousands of people that come out here, meet their friends, hangout and drink hot chocolate,” says James Brown, Owner of James Brown’s Famous Boiled Peanuts.

Town leaders say the tree lighting is one of the biggest highlights of the year, for family and friends.

“This brings a lot of people out to the area. It’s big for families and big for the businesses out here. People look forward to this every year,” says Mary Edwards, the Town of Summerville Public Information Officer.

Mark Phoenix, Owner of Big Daddy Porkskins has been a part of the light festival for 8 years and says the pandemic has affected the way he ran his business, as he depended on the festival for customers.

“We had no money, we had to go to food stamps. We had some grants come through and it helped us a lot to get through this year,” says Phoenix.

Brown says he sells his boiled peanuts at the festival every year and says his business has grown for the last five years because of the event.

“We have more opportunities than we do personal at this moment, but we are working on that but its been great because the community has supported us,” says Brown.

Vendors say the tight knit family bond they have with the Summerville community, is what the holiday season is all about.

“They’ve allowed us to serve them and have given us the opportunity. I’m just very appreciative,” says Brown.

The Town of Summerville will have their Christmas parade on Sunday November December 12 at 2 p.m.