Toys for Tots Update- thousand of toys donated and children registered

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- Over 2,000 toys have been donated to Toys for Tots as even more children have been registered to receive Christmas gifts.

With just under two weeks left to register a child to receive gifts, United States Marine Corps Sergeant Andrew Duvall’s phone has been ringing nonstop.

“It’s been ringing off the hook I’ve got emails, all the phone calls,” said Duvall, who is the Toys for Tots Coordinator from the Marine Corps Reserves. “I know it means a lot for everyone, especially those who are struggling financially meaning that we’re able to give them the resources and assistance that they do need to be able to give their family a Christmas.”

Volunteers say that the number of applications and toys donated is going up every day.

“It started off kind of slow, but now in the month of November it’s really picking up. I think we’ve had a hundred applicants today,” said five-year volunteer Maria Camacho-Quinn.

Every child will get three gifts, a ball, a stuffed animal, a board game and a stocking stuffer.

“Everything is moving along and toys are coming in so we’re really excited for this year. It’s a great feeling to help all these families who can’t celebrate Christmas,” said Camacho-Quinn.

Volunteers expect the toy donation numbers to increase once companies begin to have collections at holiday parties.

As the white boxes fill up, Sergeant Duvall is enjoying every minute.

“Honestly I’m loving it. Being able to go out and meet a whole lot of people and see how many children we’re being able to give a Christmas to,” said Duvall.

The deadline to register children for Toys for Tots is November 23.

Donations can be dropped off at the Toys for Tots Collection Center at 5105 Ashley Phosphate Road Suite 149, North Charleston, South Carolina 29418 and at News 2 Studios at 210 West Coleman Boulevard Mount Pleasant, South Carolina 29464.