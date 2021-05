CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrain on Savannah Highway.

We are told it happened at 2545 Savannah Highway around 9:40 Saturday night.

Northbound traffic is being diverted back soutbound in that area.

Medics took the pedestrian to the hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.

This is a developing story. Count on News 2 for updates.