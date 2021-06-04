Traffic fatalities at a 13 year high

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Traffic deaths across the country have reached a 13 year high.

National experts say the pandemic played a role in the increase.

“Another statistic to look at would be this year compared to 2019 when things were kinda back to normal but numbers were a lot lower last year but mostly because of covid and people not traveling as much,” said trooper Nicholas Pye, SCHP Region PIO.

The 100 deadly days of summer stretch from memorial day through labor day.

“During that time we see more people on the roadways. As well as an uprise in traffic portability and collisions,” said Pye.

There are a lot of reasons for wrecks but many of them are preventable. You are putting yourself and others at risk by not wearing your seat belts, drinking, and driving, distracted driving, and speeding.

Pye says “the one thing we always tell people is to prepare for your trip whether thats 5 miles to work or 500 miles to a vacation location. Make sure your tries on your vehicle are good, make sure everything is working right, make sure you got gas if you’re going to drink make sure you have a sober driver”

Drive safe in order to protect the lives of others and save our troopers from having to deliver bad news to loved ones.

“It’s always hard for us when we see the loss of life we are human just like everyone else but when you have to go make that next notification its tough because you have to tell someone they lost a family member and it’s important to remember that we just come out here and do our jobs but the general public is obligated to driving safe and we just cant do it alone and neither can the public we all have to work together and do our part,” Pye told us.

If you do end up stranded or in trouble, simply dial *HP