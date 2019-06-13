Transition of services continues after Dorchester-Berkeley County boundary line change

After the disputed Dorchester and Berkeley County boundary lines was settled in November, the transition of services and school and voting districts is still ongoing.

When the South Carolina Geodetic Survey resolved the dispute, that began with a 121 year-old mapping error, it resulted in Berkeley County gaining 2,900 acres of land that was previously governed by Dorchester County.

Changes in school district attendance lines, voting district lines, polling locations, the establishment of zoning and the continuation of work to reroute all 911 calls to Berkeley County Dispatch are still underway according to officials.

On May 16, Berkeley County sent letters to people in the area affected stating that their trash, road maintenance and emergency services would be handled through the county.

One Ridgeville area resident told News 2 on Wednesday that the county line change was confusing at times but feels that now there is more clarity and feels that the counties have been handling the transition well.

“It was hard but I’d have to say both counties after November, started being more familiar with what was going on,” said resident Joshua Cope.

On June 25 at 6 p.m., the Berkeley County Planning Commission will hold an establishment of zoning meeting for properties in the transition area at 1003 Highway 52 in Monks Corner. Call (843) 719-4095 for more information about the meeting.

The Berkeley County School District board will vote on new district attendance lines in the transition area on June 25.

While the transition area should be zoned for BCSD, district spokesperson Katie Orvin Tanner said the district does not know if all of the students in the area will be attending BCSD schools at the start of the next school year because there is a choice for students to remain at their current schools. Tanner said parents should contact Dorchester School District 2 or Dorchester School District 4 if they live in the area and have questions about where their child will be attending school.

More information about the new boundary line can be found on the Berkeley County Government website.