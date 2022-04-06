DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Play from the Credit One Charleston Open resumed Wednesday morning after being cancelled on Tuesday night due to impending inclement weather spread across the area.

The company responsible for transporting players was put to the test Tuesday as the stadium was evacuated, navigating high winds and rain to get players back to their hotels.

Their team handles about 12 tennis events every year, traveling the country with a team of 12 drivers plus Correia and Gurrero. Correia says it’s something he looks forward to each year.

Partners Danny Correia and Jordan Guerrero’s company, WTS Player Services and Transportation, averages between 100 and 150 trips a day, shuttling players from the stadium to hotels, restaurants, and anywhere in between.

Players are able arrange pick-up and drop-off times with the service through an app for easy use.

“I think it’s the familiarity with the players now, we’ve become accustomed to some of their habits, what they like, what times they get to the site and just some of the drivers that they really enjoy driving with so we try to match them with drivers who match their personalities well,” Correia said.

The relationships the drivers build with players provide a sense of familiarity for both parties who are constantly on the road.

“You know just seeing their smiling faces when they see us at an airport and they know that transportation is in good hands for the week so that’s the most rewarding part,” Correia said.

For players that prefer driving themselves, Volvo has loaned cars to be used during the tournament.