CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20.

The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20.

The one-day delay will take place from June 20 to June 24.

Cainhoy, Johns Island, Daniel Island, and the West Ashley area outside I-526 will remain on a normal trash pickup schedule.