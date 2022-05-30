NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Travelers are packing their bags and heading home from Memorial Day Weekend trips, but according to some, not everything has gone as planned.

According to the website FlightAware, 1,500+ flights were canceled and more than 12,000 were delayed on Memorial Day as of 5:38 pm. The website reported similar numbers all weekend long.

At Charleston International Airport, Jake Swiatek and Clarisse Aquila said they were supposed to return to Cleveland, OH on Monday morning. After learning their flight was overbooked, they were forced to find a new way home.

“We’ll be flying to Chicago and then we will be landing in Cleveland at like 11:30 pm,” said Aquila.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, nearly 7 million people were expected to fly this holiday weekend. That is close to pre-pandemic numbers. However, according to NBC, airlines are down thousands of employees compared to 2019.

While some faced problems this weekend, other passengers said their travel experience was turbulence-free.

“It was a great flight. We had no problems and so it was really good,” said Steven Williams after his flight home to Charleston.

Charleston International Airport officials anticipate the amount of Memorial Day travelers to surpass pre-pandemic numbers.