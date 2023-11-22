NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport staff say Tuesday was an absolutely hectic day, which is why they were somewhat surprised with how calm the airport was on Wednesday.

Thousands of travelers are heading home for the holiday.

“We’re traveling to Long Island for Thanksgiving to be with my mom,” Terri Corriss said, “my daughters and just other family members.”

Some passengers were expecting large crowds and long lines when they arrived, but what they got was just the opposite.

“So far it’s smooth,” Chislon Gordon said. “It’s no bother. They send their emails telling me that check-in is this time. So, I like it here so far, it’s cool.”

Charleston International encourages its guests to arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time — advice Gordon made sure to follow.

“I always make sure that I’m here early,” he said. “Always check your emails to make sure that you keep knowing what the airport is saying to you. Keep checking the news, the weather, everything.”

Corriss says the attention to detail airport officials have put in to ensure travelers get to their destination as soon as possible has made her travel experience enjoyable.

“I feel so relaxed when I come here,” she said. “It is easy to navigate through, people are kind. It’s seamless; it’s like you just get to where you have to go and not a long wait at all.”

And after getting through the airport without much hassle, Corriss is now ready to make lasting memories with her family on Thanksgiving.

“We decorate,” Corriss said. “Sometimes we decorate the tree. We play games; board games, family games, things like that.”

According to FlightAware.com, there has only been one flight cancellation at Charleston International Airport in the last 24 hours.