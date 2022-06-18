CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire in West Ashley Friday night.

Crews with Charleston Fire Department responded to the single-story home on Shrewsbury Road just before 10 p.m.

According to CFP, crews arrived within four minutes to find smoke throughout the house and a large tree that had fallen on the home.

Firefighters quickly located the source of the smoke and controlled the fire.

All occupants had evacuated the home when responders arrived.

(via Charleston Fire Department)

(via Charleston Fire Department)

(via Charleston Fire Department)

Investigators later confirmed that following a storm in the area, a large section of a tree fell on the home and an overhead electrical service line.

The natural gas piping in the home received damage and caused the fire.

No one was reported injured.

Several agencies, including Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.