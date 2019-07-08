Trending National and World Headlines: July 8th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Now it’s time to take a look at some of the top stories from around the country.

Officials in California updated Shaken residents to get the latest information after another earthquake.

A man has been charged in the death of the 76-year-old former Disney mouse-keteer who went missing a year ago.

British Airway is facing a record fine for failing to protect customer’s personal information.

World Cup champs have left their hotel in France this morning leaving to head home.