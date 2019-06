Now it’s time to take a look at some top stories from around the country trending.

A grand jury has indicted the gunman who opened fire at a California synagogue.

A 10th American is dead after visiting the Dominican Republic.

2 people are dead after a church charter bus crashed in Colorado.

More than 2,000 winning tickets for the North Carolina pick 4 lottery’s 7.8 million dollar jackpot was picked with the winning numbers being 4 zero’s.