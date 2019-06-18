Trending National and World Headlines: June 18th

by: Jan-Michael Pugh

  • Now it’s time to take a look at some top stories from around the country trending.
  • President Donald Trump officially kicking off his re-election campaign today in Florida.
  • The mayor in Phoenix is calling for a community meeting to discuss the incident in May when police pulled a gun and arrested a pregnant woman and her fiance over reports of a stolen doll.
  • Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix, Arizona is making headlines again.
  • Passengers on a plane from Venice to Newark complained of ants everywhere.

