Trending National and World Headlines: June 18th

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The former girlfriend of an ex-doctoral student charged with slaying a scholar from China who was visiting the University of Illinois testified Wednesday in federal court that she was scared and conflicted about wearing an FBI wire to record him.

Terra Bullis said she truly cared about Brendt Christensen, but also "cared about this missing person" Yingying Zhang. "And it's incredibly painful," Bullis said.