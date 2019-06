CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Now it’s time to take a look at some of the top stories from around the country.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before congress on July 17th following a subpoena from house democrats.

President Trump is making a stop in Alaska today before heading to the G-20 Summit.

Kellyanne Conway may have to testify before the house oversight committee if the committee votes to subpoena conway.

Tonight kicks off the democratic debate.