CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –

Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08

“I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.”

TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY

Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17

“We can anticipate a potential Category 1 windspeeds approaching our coastline over the next few days. Along with four to five feet of storm surge inundation. Tornado threats, high surf, beach erosion, rip currents.”

LEADERS SAY THE STORM WILL BE DANGEROUS — AND SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY

Bill Hearn (Chairman, Dorchester County Council) :07

“We urge you to make sure you have your emergency plans in place and have your emergency preparedness kits stocked and ready.”

THEY SAY THE COMBINATION OF CONSISTENT RAINFALL — HIGH TIDE — AND STORM SURGE.. WILL CAUSE COASTAL FLOODING

Teddie Pryor (Chairman, Charleston County Council) :09

“If you live in a low-lying area that historically floods, or the barrier islands, please consider relocating to higher locations or shelters.”

OFFICIALS WANT EVERYONE TO TAKE HEED TO THEIR WARNINGS

Mayor Will Haynie (Town of Mount Pleasant) :02

“We will not defeat Mother Nature on this.”

BECAUSE CONDITIONS HAVE A CHANCE TO GET VERY BAD — VERY QUICKLY

Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :03

“Friday is not going to be a pretty day in the Lowcountry.”

AND DUE TO THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS — AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS HAVE REQUESTED THAT STUDENTS STAY HOME

Jeff Bowory (Chief Operating Officer, Charleston County School District) :10

“We’re in the process of sending home our 40,000-plus students with either electronic devices, and/or paper copies of homework. Tomorrow and Friday will be e-learning days.”

LEADERS SAY THE MOST IMPORTANT THING.. IS TO KEEP YOU — AND YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Mayor Keith Summey (City of North Charleston) :09 “We’re looking forward to the first of next week; us all getting back together with a smile on our face and saying, ‘It’s over, and we’re moving forward.’ God bless you.”