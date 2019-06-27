Tricounty Link launches real-time bus tracking app

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region’s rural transit system, rolled out a new bus tracking app.

According to the press release, MyTCLink will increase efficiency and confidence for riders.

The app is available for free in the Apple Store or Google Play Store and online at MyTCLink.com. It will provide users with the ability to view bus stop locations, announcements and alerts, and plan trips on the transit system.

Officials stated that riders will also be able to see prediction times in real-time, which will aid in trip planning.

“As the region has grown in recent years, TriCounty Link has seen greater demand across the rural and outlying areas,” said Ron Mitchum, executive director of TriCounty Link and the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments. “The introduction of MyTCLink is an exciting step forward for regional transit and offers riders a tremendous new transportation tool.”

MyTCLink will support dispatch and communications operations, capture data for transit system planning and management analysis, facilitate enhanced safety and security, and provide more public information.

“We recognize that technological advancements drive the future,” Mitchum said. “In our ongoing search for innovative ways to provide the highest quality service, MyTCLink helps streamline our operations in an unprecedented manner and facilitates an improved regional ridership experience.”