Trident Health CEO talks expansion to Johns Island, gives update on behavioral health hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health is looking to expand to new locations in the Lowcountry.

Trident Health President and CEO Christina Oh told News 2, Trident recently purchased 55 acres of land on Johns Island for $20 million. She said the land is located along Maybank Highway.

According to Oh , Trident will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2025. She said the goal in the next few years is to expand to areas that need healthcare.

“Currently, families on Johns Island and in the James Island area have to travel over 30 minutes to get healthcare and evidence shows if you’re closer to healthcare you have better outcomes,” explained Oh.

Now that the land is purchased, Oh said the next step is to consult with community leaders and residents about what type of healthcare is needed on Johns Island.

Oh also provided an update on a behavioral health hospital that’s been in the works for a while. Oh said progress is underway and the official groundbreaking is set to happen early March.

The new $30 million facility will be located along Ingleside Blvd in North Charleston and will include 60 beds for adult, adolescent and geriatric patients.

“It’s the first new behavioral health hospital in the Lowcountry in over 30 years,” said Oh.

The CEO expects this hospital to open in the summer of 2023.

Oh said Trident is also adding a new General Surgery residency program in July. Trident currently offers two residency programs.

“Studies show a lot of physicians decide to set up practice and live where they trained. So, we’re hoping that many of those physicians will choose to make the Lowcountry their home,” said Oh.