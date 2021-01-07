Trident Health distributes second round of COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health has began administering the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to staff and physicians at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center. First doses were administered at the hospitals back in mid-December.

Trident Medical Center received 1,900 doses of the COVID-19, the hospital says all have been administered to staff and physicians. More than 90% of the hospital’s COVID-19 frontline staff have received the vaccine so far. Staff at the hospital say it’s a good first step.

“I feel good. I’m glad that I have had my completion of my vaccination,” says Anthony Sims, a nurse with the hospital. “I am encouraging people to do that as well.”

Sims was the hospital’s first staff member to receive a vaccine in the first round and was the first to receive the booster shot on Wednesday.

Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs says it has been a rush to get as many frontline workers vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible.

“21 days ago, we started this with a very aggressive thought process,” says Dr. Biggs. “Let’s vaccinate the healthcare system.”

Second doses going out to complete the first phase, Dr. Biggs says a majority of the hospital’s most critical workers have received the vaccine.

“Very promising when we saw our frontline areas and critical care and emergency services and impatient COVID-19 areas want the vaccine at over a 90% rate,” says Dr. Biggs.

For trident staff, it’s about helping as many as possible.

“If we can efficiently vaccinate our healthcare system as quickly as possible, those individuals that need the vaccine in future phases can get to it faster,” says Dr. Biggs.

A statewide effort to speed up the process, Dr. Biggs says Trident Medical Center is hopeful to make the vaccine available to as many as possible.

“We will participate however the state wants us to support this effort,” says Dr. Biggs.

A sense of hope more help could soon be on the way.

“It’s really nice to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sims.

January 15th is the date hospitals have been asked by the state to have their initial doses of the vaccine administered, Trident Medical Center officials say the hospital could be finished administering the doses a few days early.