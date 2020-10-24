Trident Health holds 2nd Annual Crush the Crisis Medication Take Back Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health held their 2nd annual Crush the Crisis Medication Take Back Day where their hospitals collect unused and expired medications for National Drug Take Back Day.

Combined, Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, and the Colleton Medical Center collected nearly 280 pounds of unused and expired medications with more than 15 pounds of opioids collected.

The numbers for each individual hospital can be seen below:

Summerville Medical Center – 105.57 pounds

Trident Medical Center – 95.4 pounds

Colleton Medical Center – 77.4 pounds

TOTAL: 278.37 pounds

Trident officials say every day in the United States nearly 120 people die from an opioid overdose and since the COVID-19 pandemic began 40 states reported having an increase in opioid-related deaths.