Trident Health provides latest COVID-19 update

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health provided their latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Sunday, July 19, Trident Health is caring for 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 56 at Trident Medical Center and 30 at Summerville Medical Center.

The youngest patient is a 37-year-old female.

Kristina Bombardier, RN is one of Trident Medical Center’s nurses that provide bedside care to COVID-19 patients and she talks about her experience caring for these patients.

“One of the frequent requests I receive from COVID patients is prayer.  Many that I care for don’t want to watch or read the news due to the amount of attention on COVID.  They prefer information that is uplifting and hopeful.” 

