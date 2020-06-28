Trident Health releases demographics of COVID-19 inpatients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Healthcare says they’re providing more COVID-19 inpatient care for Hispanic patients than any other ethnic group in the tri-county area.

The Dr. Lee Biggs, Trident Health’s Chief Medical Officer, gave the following demographics for Trident’s COVID-19 inpatient care:

33% Hispanic

28% White

22% African American

“This is different from other health systems but also troubling when you see the ages more individuals in the age of third then in that first surge.” Dr. Lee Biggs, Chief Medical Officer, Trident Health

In total, Trident has had 355 patients test positive for COVID-19 and about 1/3 of those needed hospitalization.