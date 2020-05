CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health will allow one visitor to accompany ER patients beginning on Monday, May 11.

The visitor must pass a screening, which includes a temperature check and a questionnaire..

The hospitals that are included in this policy are Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner, and Centre Pointe Emergency.

All visitors accompanying an ER patient will be required to wear a mask at all times.