Trident Medical Center Burn Clinic expands services beginning on Monday, February 8

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Joseph M. Still Burn Clinic at Trident Medical Center will expand to two days to better serve their patients.

Officials say patients can now schedule appointments for Monday and Wednesday each week.

This change will take place on Monday, February 8.

“As Charleston and South Carolina’s Lowcountry region have grown so has the need for quality burn care…By expanding the outpatient burn clinic at Trident Medical Center to two days a week we are able to provide more access to care and provide patients more flexibility in scheduling appointments.” Bounthavy Homsombath, MD, Trident Health

This year marks the 13th year Trident Medical Center has provided burn patients outpatient care.