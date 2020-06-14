Trident Medical Center to host community blood drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center is hosting a community blood drive on Monday, June 15.

Participation is by appointment only and donors will be screened prior to entering the hospital.

The screening will include temperature check and having to answer some questions.

If cleared, donors will be required to wear a mask at all times while they are in the hospital. Masks will be provided.

Social distancing will also be practiced.

The blood drive will take place from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. at Trident Medical Center, Café A.

Click here to register for the blood drive and use the sponsor code TridentMed.