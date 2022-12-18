NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will offer additional support for stroke survivors and their caregivers starting in January.

According to Trident Medical Center, South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation in the number of stroke-related deaths.

Officials say that stroke-related deaths are also one of the state’s leading causes of disability.

“Stroke survivors often face many challenges when they return home, such as learning how to live with limitations on speaking, eating, walking, lifting and battling depression, for example,” Trident Medical Center said.

Trident Medical Center will offer a support group in the new year to help stroke survivors and their families connect with other survivors and community resources.

The support group is hosted by Kayla Greene, DPT, CSRS.

Greene has a doctorate in physical therapy and is a certified stroke rehabilitation specialist.

The group will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the hospital’s Café A.

The first meeting will be held on January 4.