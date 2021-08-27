Trident nurse drives 90 miles roundtrip to work and makes caps for hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WVBD) – A long trip every day to make sure that patients get the care they need through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miyoshi Thrower is a patient care tech at Trident Medical Center who has been working here for 18 years. When COVID started she began to making nurses caps for her coworkers, patients, and even her patient’s families

“Since we are covering our face, wearing our gloves, maybe we should cover our heads as well,”‘ said Miyoshi Thrower, patient care tech at Trident.

Prior to the pandemic mostly only the surgeons would wear the caps.

“Wear them to cover their hair in the hospital because they can’t do their hair the way they want to,” said Thrower, patient care tech at Trident.

It takes her around 30 minutes to make each cap.

“If I am adding embroidery, special requests of design, it may take me an extra 15 to 20 minutes to make,” said Thrower, patient care tech at Trident.

But it isn’t an easy journey for her to get to work, Miyoshi drives 94 miles roundtrip to work 3 days a week.

“I’ve been driving those miles for many many years 18 years, I enjoy it the ride it gives me time to myself,” said Thrower, patient care tech at Trident.

She says she enjoys her job especially those who she can learn from.

“I enjoy elderly people, more than anything they are very wise,” said Thrower, patient care tech at Trident.