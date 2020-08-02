Trident Tech to close early on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, all Trident Technical College campuses will close and all in-person classes will be dismissed at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 3.

Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Any in-person classes starting at 9:00 am or later on Tuesday, August 4 will be held as scheduled on Thornley Campus, Berkeley Campus and Mount Pleasant Campus.

Due to the potential threat of flooding in downtown Charleston, Palmer Campus will be closed Tuesday and all Tuesday classes on Palmer Campus are canceled.