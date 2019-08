BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after crashing their moped in Moncks Corner.

Authorities stated that it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 17-A near Sun Valley Lane. Troopers say the driver ran off the side of Highway 17-A striking a fence and then a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.