Troopers investigate fatal Saturday evening motorcycle accident on Old Beach Hill Road in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle.

The accident happened on Saturday, February 27 at around 6:50 pm on Old Beach Hill Road in Dorchester County.

Troopers say the incident involved a 2004 Ford F-150 and a 2015 Kawasaki Motorcycle.

Both vehicles were traveling south on Old Beach Hill Road when the driver of the motorcycle struck the rear of the F-150.

The motorcyclist was killed as a result of the injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.