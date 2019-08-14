Troopers respond to fatal collision on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Charleston County on Tuesday night.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern stated that the fatal collision occurred at 7:11 p.m. on I-26 eastbound near the 204-mile marker.

Officials stated that one vehicle was involved in the collision. The driver was operating a 2003 Nissan Altima and was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was traveling eastbound and drove off the roadway while striking a sign causing the vehicle to overturn and strike a tree, according to authorities.