Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – State Troopers are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in Summerville.

The incident happened along International Circle near Innovation Drive just before six this morning.





Officials say it appears the truck was parked along the shoulder of the roadway waiting to make a delivery. The ground underneath the truck gave way causing the truck to overturn.

There are no reported injuries. A wrecker has been notified to move the vehicle.