Troopers searching for vehicle following hit-and-run in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a Hit and Run collision.

The press release stated that the authorities are searching for a 1992 – 1995 Toyota Paseo 2 door, unknown color. The vehicle left the scene traveling south on US 52 towards Kingstree, according to officials. The vehicle could possibly have damage to the right front and hood area.

The press release added that the vehicle could also be missing a right turn signal.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, or you can call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIMESC (2746372).