Tropical Storm Dorian moving northwest through the Caribbean

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – With maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, Tropical Storm Dorian weakened some overnight and is located about 30 miles southeast of St. Lucia early Tuesday morning. Dorian is head west-northwest at 13 mph and will approach the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico by Thursday.

“A hostile environment for tropical storms is in place ahead of Dorian and the storm may struggle to survive over the next 24 to 36 hours” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Dry air, some wind shear, then likely interaction with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico could dramatically weaken the storm,”

Dorian will move into the Bahamas late in the week into the weekend and could threaten Florida by Sunday or Monday.

“Once Dorian moves into the Bahamas, it will likely be a much weaker storm, if it even survives its trek across the Caribbean,” added Marthers. “We need to keep an eye on the storm’s track, but there is no reason to be too nervous about a significant threat to the Lowcountry right now.

HURRICANE CENTRAL | Track the tropics on the Hurricane Central page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready guide.