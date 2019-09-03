Truck driver shot dead in Florence County following altercation with other driver

Breaking News
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man is dead Monday after a shooting broke out in Florence County.

The gunfire erupted around 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Old Marion Highway and East Palmetto Street, Chief Deputy Kirby told News13.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriffs Office say the driver of a logging truck got out of his truck and threatened another driver.

That’s when the other driver pulled out a gun and shot the truck driver.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Nobody has been charged in this incident yet. Florence County deputies continue to investigate.

