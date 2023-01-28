COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024.

Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city.

“This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, “This campaign will be about issues. Joe Biden has put America on the fast-track to ruin and destruction, and we will ensure that he does not receive four more years.”

One area Trump says President Biden has failed Americans is protecting the country’s southern border.

“This is an invasion that nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” he said, “I think the real number could be 15 million people, not four or five million people. They have no idea what the number is, and they’re coming from prisons, and they’re coming from mental institutions and they’re coming from a lot of bad places that it’s going to cause us a lot of problems.”

He also said the 2020 election results were inaccurate, but he won’t let that happen next election.

“We’re going to restore election integrity,” Trump said, “we have to. People have to believe in our elections. They have to believe in elections and they have to believe in borders. We need borders and we need fair elections, and free elections.”

Trump concluded Saturday’s event by announcing his South Carolina Leadership Team, who will support him during his 2024 presidential campaign.

“We have your amazing Governor Henry McMaster,” Trump said, “your senior U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, great friends of mine. Your Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.”

Trump told the crowd once he is elected president once again, he will restore peace and make our country great once again.