FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands gathered at the Florence Regional Airport on Saturday for former President Donald Trump’s political rally.

“Save America” was the message of the 45th president Saturday evening.

“For the past year,” Trump said. “We’ve watched in horror as everything Joe Biden touches turns into a calamity and a total disaster. It’s one train wreck after another.”

Trump criticized President Biden for how he’s handled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Joe Biden failed to deter Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “You can take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together, they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done in just 13 months.”

He says Russia wouldn’t have invaded if he was still in office.

“Make no mistake,” Trump said. “Russia would not have dared to annex one inch of territory if I was in the White House. In fact, they never did it when I was there.”

The former president also voiced his concerns about the safety of citizens here in the US.

“If you want chaos,” Trump said. “If you want crime, if you want carnage, you must immediately vote for radical Democrats because they will give it to you.”

Trump ended the rally with one last message for his supporters.

“We will make America proud again,” he said. “We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again.”

During the rally, former President Trump hinted at another presidential run for 2024.