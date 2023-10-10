CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues worldwide.

Here in the Lowcountry experts say as you’re headed out the door in the morning, it’s a great day to take a moment and recognize the importance mental health has on you and your community’s well-being.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Health, many resources are available in the Lowcountry area, including emergency support, community organizations, and educational resources.

News 2 spoke to Medical leaders who say mental health is health, and it’s something experienced through all ages. For those on their way to work, experts suggest taking moments throughout the day to reflect on areas of gratitude.

For those headed to school, there are mental health resources in the majority of schools, and it’s important for parents to be aware of any changes in a student’s mood

“For parents who have children in school looking for signs and symptoms of things that are just changing in their lives. Has their pier group changed? Do they seem to be more withdrawn? Are they having any difficulty with sleep or appetite or irritability beyond just normal teen years or child things,” said Assistant Vice President of Nursing Operations for Behavioral Health at Live Oak, Deborah Parker.

Parker says today is a great day for everyone to practice self-care and learn about different community resources.