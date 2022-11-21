NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina.

“I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient.

“It’s fantastic. They’re doing a wonderful thing for a lot of people,” said Amanda Souder, who was also waiting in line.

This is the first year that Representative Gilliard and Healthy Blue have joined forces to put on the event. It featured not only a food giveaway, but also COVID-19 shots, insurance offerings, and voting registration.

“There are so many things that we’re doing today. We’ve collaborated to make this one big effort and believe me it’s the largest ever. We’ve met people from about four or five different counties. It’s awesome. It puts us in the holiday spirit,” said Representative Gilliard.

“People are still in need everyday. You don’t know someone’s circumstances. For anybody to come out here and wait in a long line there has to be a need in the community,” said Erica Gattison, the Community Outreach Manager for Healthy Blue South Carolina. “They’re very grateful. Even though they’re waiting a long time they’re grateful for us being out here providing them with the things that we are.”

The volunteers worked past sun down to hand out 1,200 turkeys in total. All of the recipients we talked to were in good spirits.

“I really appreciate this. It’s a good thing y’all do,” said Harris McNeam. “We love y’all. Happy Thanksgiving.”