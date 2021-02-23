Tutor speaks on importance of helping kids learn by “Smiling While Learning”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nikita Manigault was a Charleston County School District employee when she earned her degree in Early Education.

Once she received her degree, she decided to take a different approach to teaching.

“Instead of going in the classroom, I just decided to do the tutoring,” she said.

Her vision became a reality when she created “Smile While Learning”, her tutoring sessions that allow her to teach kids from Kindergarten – Eighth Grade.

She holds two sessions, with six to eight kids each, all from the comfort of her own home.

Nikita said, although, she doesn’t have the capability, right now, to hold virtual sessions, she does have COVID-19 protocols in place.

The protocols include every student washing their hands constantly, while singing the “Happy Birthday Song”, and making sure every surface is disinfected.

COVID-19 has led to many parents having to spend a lot of time helping their children with their schoolwork, which could lead to frustration.

Nikita believes having a little bit of patience can go a long way.

“Of course the parent is going to be the parent and use a stern voice and… that gets the children to not want to answer the question or answer it incorrectly because the parent is not having the patience with them so patience plays a huge role.” Nikita Manigault

Nikita said seeing her students smile and succeed is her ultimate reward.

“That makes me feel excellent because to know I have helped that child in numerous ways such as confidence, to be happy…and to see them smile because…smiling is the overall goal,” said Nikita.

Nikita said she understands that some parents may not be able to afford her services so she does her best to adjust and make it as affordable for the family as possible.

She just wants to play her part in helping kids continue to smile while learning.