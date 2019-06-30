Twenty people fall into Shem Creek after dock collapses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police say 20 people fell into Shem Creek after a dock collapsed.

The dock at The Wreck restaurant gave way and approximately 20 people went into the water, according to police.

Taylor Grooms says he was a part of a wedding party that was on the dock. “We were taking a picture and lined up on the dock,” Grooms said. ” Everyone was getting situated and a loud crack happened and then everyone was just in the water, probably 40 or so people.”

” It is believed that everyone is out of the water, but a diver is checking the area,” Inspector Chip Googe with Mount Pleasant Police said.

Three people were transported by EMS with minor injuries.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued this statement on Twitter: