Twin-engine plane crashes in SC, 2 aboard survive

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Two people have survived after a small plane crashed Saturday in a swampy area of South Carolina.

The Sumter Fire Department, sheriff’s office and emergency services division responded to a location between Highway 15 and Highway 401 in Sumter.

Fire Department Division Chief Joey Duggan said a twin-engine Piper PA-31 went down around 10 a.m.

The two people on board where taken to Prisma Health Tourmey Hospital for treatment of their injuries, Duggan said. No other information was immediately available on their condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, news outlets reported.