Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account

(WCBD) – Twitter on Friday announced the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump’s account, joining Facebook in banning him from the social media platforms.

Twitter Safety said “after a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter Safety continued, saying “in the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Social media outlets previously banned Trump’s account temporarily following Wednesday’s riots at the US Capitol.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.