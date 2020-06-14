Two arrested on multiple charges following a car theft

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested on multiple charges following the theft and recovery a vehicle in Georgetown County.

Janice Dabbs, 59, was accused of driving a vehicle that was stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Saturday, June 13 after she was found speeding on US Highway 17 in the Pawleys Island community.

She would refuse to stop for a blue light and siren, turn into Center Marsh Lane, and attempted to walk away from the vehicle.

Deputies took her into custody and found .3 grams of marijuana in her purse.

Matthew Ryan, 60, was arrested on Sunday, June 14 at a gas station on US Highway 17 Bypass after an officer identified his vehicle as fitting the description of a black Chrysler that may have had some involvement in the stolen vehicle from the grocery store on June 13.

Ryan said he had no part of the car theft, but admitted that Dabbs did approach his car and ask for a dollar. He knew Dabbs because they previously lived together.

Deputies found a set of digital scales and drug paraphernalia along with substances identified as crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

Dabbs was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Grand Larceny, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, Beginner Permit Violation and Hindering and Obstructing Police.

Ryan was charged with Trafficking Heroin and Distribution of Methamphetamine.