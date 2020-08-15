Two back to school drives taking place in the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – There are two back to school bashes happening in the Lowcountry today, August 15.

The Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and the Community’s Hope Impact Center will be hosting a back to school bash in Moncks Corner.

This event will be taking place from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm or while supplies last at the Community’s Hope Impact Center located at 212 Cooper Street.

The event is free and open to the public and will include food from Harvesting Hope Food Pantry.

There will also be a school supply drive happening in North Charleston hosted by Mothers Against Crime.

It will be taking place from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at 4822 League Street in North Charleston.