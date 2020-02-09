Two charged after 27-year-old is shot in North Carolina

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after a shooting Friday sent a 27-year-old to the hospital, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies responded to a person shot on the 1500 block of Buies Mills Road in Red Springs around 5:48 Friday evening, a press release from the department said.

That’s where they found a 27-year-old shot in the arm and chest after what the release calls a ‘confrontation with a couple’ on Buie-Philadephius Road.

The victim was taken to Southeastern Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

Kevin Brooks, 42 and Donelia Bryant, 37, both of Red Spring, were arrested at their home by investigators, the release said.

Brooks and Bryant are charged with felony conspiracy, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property, according to the sheriff’s office.

They both were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Brooks was set a bond of $280,000, while Bryant’s was set at $106,000, the release said.

It’s unclear what the dispute was about, but authorities say it’s been going on for several months.

A two-year-old was in the vehicle of the victim, but was not harmed.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

