Two charged with drug crimes in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County Deputy was conducting patrols on Red Bank Road in Berkeley County and saw a Nissan Versa with an improperly displayed paper license tag.

Francisco Reyes was the driver and Ariel Sligh was the passenger.

After reasonable suspicion, the deputy conducted a probable cause K-9 search of the vehicle.

The search yielded multiple amounts of drug paraphernalia, a box with multiple bags of crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

The search also revealed another bag containing a brown, power substance, which tested positive for heroin.

Reyes claimed the methamphetamine as his own and was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Sligh revealed to deputies that the heroin belonged to her and was charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.