Two College of Charleston students assaulted this week, details leave students concerned

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Two students from The College of Charleston were assaulted this week. Shaw Owen, a student at the college was assaulted off campus Tuesday while walking to his apartment after class.

Owen’s incident took place in Marion Square, Downtown Charleston. It was the second incident involving a College of Charleston student in as many days, the first occurred on Monday involving another student.

Owen said he was walking through Marion Square, headed northeast towards Meeting Street when he got the feeling someone was trailing him. The stranger then approached Owen and kicked his foot.

“I proceed to ask him why he would do that and then he said he felt like it, and eventually I tried to dissuade the situation,” says Owen.

That’s when things got worse for Owen who says the suspect escalated the situation.

“When we got under enough foliage over there in the trees, he gained enough confidence to pull a knife out on me and he threatens to stab me in the back of the head with it and asked me what I’m going to do about it.” Shaw Owen, Student at the College of Charleston

The suspect was scared off when other people in the park approached the two. Owen says the suspect put his knife away and allowed him to walk away unharmed.

The incidents off campus have other College of Charleston students concerned for their safety including Cameron Czerwinski, who says the events have him worried.

Owen says he suggests students “carry pepper spray for protection and only walk to places by yourself when you have to.”

News 2 reached out to The College of Charleston on Friday about the incidents. Officials at the college say they are committed to the safety of the public at all times and urge students to be aware of their surroundings.

